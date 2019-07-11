Jhumpura: A minor girl was trampled to death while two others sustained critical injuries in an incident of elephant attack in Munda Sahi at Malda village under Bamebari forest range of Keonjhar district Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sini Munda (7).

According to sources, one of the jumbos got separated from the herd and went on a rampage Thursday morning and attacked three persons in the region creating panic among the locals. The injured persons were rescued and rushed to the nearby hospital.

PNN