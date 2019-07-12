Keonjhar: A wild elephant trampled a man to death in Sadhua Nali village under Harichandanpur block of Keonjhar district late Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Nayak.

According to a source, Bharat came face to face with the elephant unexpectedly while he was returning from a dinner party late at night.

The victim was rescued and rushed to the nearby hospital. However, the doctor declared him dead on arrival.

Locals said that a herd of elephants here have killed at least three persons in the past 3-4 days including Bharat.

