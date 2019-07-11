Bhubaneswar: Online sale of tickets for the forthcoming 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack from July 17 to 22 started Thursday.

Fans can purchase tickets at websites, www.paytm.com and www.insider.in and redeem them from July 15 onwards at the Box Office set up at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Physical tickets are mandatory to gain entry to the stadium, officials sources said Thursday.

Daily tickets are priced at Rs 50 and Rs 100, while season tickets (entry for all six days) are priced at Rs 200 and Rs 400. The event will feature singles and team events for both men and women, spanning over six days starting July 17.

Kicking off the online sale of tickets here, Odisha’s Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera said, “With just a few days to go for the official opening of the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, we are happy to announce that the online sale of tickets for the much awaited tournament has commenced.”

“Our ticketing partners have made it convenient for people to purchase and redeem tickets. We encourage fans to throng the stadium and support and cheer the teams,” he said.

A total of 16 countries – Australia, Bangladesh, Cyprus, England, Ghana, Guyana, India, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uganda and Wales will battle it for the coveted team and singles titles.

Odisha Government had July 1 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for hosting the championship.

The MoU was signed between Department of Sports and Youth Services, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and Odisha State Table Tennis Association (OSTTA).

(PTI)