Bhubaneswar: The Puri administration Thursday held a meeting with entrepreneurs of the district to discuss measures to offer them Fani relief. The meeting follows the publication of an article in these columns June 6.

Puri collector Balwant Singh and director of industries, MSME department Pranab Jyoti Nath have assured entrepreneurs that loans disbursal will be expedited. At the meeting, the authorities also decided to restore power supply to the units that have remained shut for more than a month due to power disruption. The energy department is to be instructed to restore power to such units on priority basis.

Lead District Manager (LDM) Braja Kishore Mohanty, head of bankers committee in Puri district decided to give 6-12 months moratorium to revive and restructure of SME units in a phased manner. The Puri collector has ordered the department to collect contact details of insured SMEs. The collector’s office survey and ensure that insurance claims are disbursed at the earliest. The Office will also follow up with insurance companies that are found dragging their feet on disbursals.

DI also assured all entrepreneurs to release all pending incentives and subsidies at DI Office and GM DIC Office of all Fani affected units within 24 hours.

Further, it was decided that the district administration will recommend to the state government a rehabilitation package for MSMEs.

General Manager of District Industries Centre T Badrinarayan is to issue a letter to all affected and unaffected MSMEs to attend loan melas that have been scheduled to be held from June 10 to 26 at different places. UCO bank will hold loan melas at Kakatpur, Nimapara and Delang on June 10, 11 and 12 respectively. SBI will hold loan melas in Puri Municipality, Pipili amd Satyabadi, from June 13, 17 and 18 respectively. IOB will hold its mela at Brahmagiri and Kanas on June 19 and 20. PNG Bank will hold such a mela at Puri Sadar and Gop on June 21 and 26 respectively. Allahabad Bank is to organise a loan mela at Astaranga June 25 and OGB at Satapada June 26.