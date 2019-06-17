Bhubaneswar: Services in Outpatient Departments (OPD) were severely affected in various hospitals across the state Monday as doctors resorted to ceasework in response to a nation-wide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in support of their striking colleagues in West Bengal.

Emergency and indoor services remained operational while services at OPDs were affected in several hospitals, source said.

Junior doctors stayed away from OPD and other non-essential health services in government medical colleges and hospitals at Berhampur, Sambalpur and Cuttack. The non-essential healthcare services at major private hospitals too came to a halt due to the strike.

Superintendent of MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur Dr Charan Panda said while junior doctors and students were boycotting work, steps were taken to ensure normal functioning of emergency and OPD services.

Doctors in many government hospitals including those in Sambalpur and several other districts staged “symbolic” demonstrations instead of resorting to strike, officials said.

Emergency services in the hospitals were not affected during the strike, said honorary state secretary of IMA’s Odisha unit Janmejaya Mohapatra.

Organisations including Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA), Odisha Medical Teachers Association (OMTA), Junior Doctors Association, Resident Doctors Association, IMA Students Network and Nursing Home Association supported the stir, he said.