Ranpur: Owing to sheer negligence of officials in Ranpur electricity division of Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU) in Nayagarh district, at least 20 domestic animals have so far been electrocuted after coming in contact with an open transformer at Gopalpur village here.

In the latest case, Uli Mukhi’s bullock came close to the transfer while grazing and was electrocuted to death Thursday.

The villagers have been asking the concerned officials for getting the transfer fenced, but their plea have fallen into deaf ears so far. The irked villagers said that they have been suffering for no fault of theirs and accused the Electricity department of laxity.

According to them, at the time of extending a phase to Bania Sahi of Gopalpur village, a transformer was installed by the roadside. Months have passed since its installation. But the department is yet to take steps to get it fenced.

The animals have become the worst sufferers. Unknowingly they get close to the transfer and die after coming in contact with the 11KV cable, the villagers alleged.

They further said that more than 20 domestic animals including cows, bullocks and goats have been electrocuted so far.

After losing his bullock Thursday, Uli went to the CESU office to register his complaint. “The officer there hurled abuses at me instead of registering my complaint,” rued Uli.

When contacted, CESU Tangi area Sub Divisional Officer pleaded ignorance and claimed that he had not been informed of the open transfer by anyone. “Steps would soon be taken to fence the transfer with barbed wire,” he assured.

PNN