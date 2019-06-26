Shanghai: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO Wednesday unveiled the world’s first under-screen camera phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 event in Shanghai, China.

By integrating the front camera and the screen, under-screen display solution provides users with a complete view, an immersive screen and an integrated body.

The latest under-screen display solution features a customized camera module that captures more light; zoning control is employed on the screen, together with “highly-transparent” material that enhances transmittance of light through the screen, the company said in a statement.

“OPPO is committed to product and technology innovation that creates a more immersive and comprehensive experience for users,” said Qiao Jiadong, Product Manager at OPPO.

“USC and MeshTalk are part of OPPO’s vision for the future that we hope will promote the industry’s technological evolution from zero to one. We also view our technological innovation as a way to expand the imagination while opening up a wide range of application scenarios,” Jiadong added.

The company also announced MeshTalk technology which is a proprietary decentralized communication technology that enables the transmission of texts, voice messages and real-time voice calls between OPPO devices within a range of three kilometres without cellular networks, WiFi or Bluetooth.

IANS