Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is all set to launch its new smartphone with in-display camera technology June 26 during Mobile World Congress 2019 Shanghai, according to media reports Monday.

According to an image posted on Weibo, a Chinese social network, the comany has shared a video which showcases the evolution of the front-facing camera housing technology for Oppo.

The video shows the rotation selfie camera of Oppo N series, waterdrop notch, the pop-up camera setup on the Oppo Find X and now the shark-fin setup on the Oppo Reno, the GizmoChina reported Monday.

Right now the name of the in-display device is not clear, but it is believed that the company is working on Find Y and this could be the same.

Meanwhile, another Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has confirmed that the company is working on an in-display front camera.

In addition, companies Senior VP Wang Xiang had also detailed on how this technology will work. He said that the ‘Xiaomi’s under-display camera technology could be the ultimate solution for a full screen display coexisting with a front camera.

IANS