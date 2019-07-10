Bhubaneswar: Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) Tuesday signed an MoU with Nagpur based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) as its transaction advisor for upgradation and operation of Biju Patnaik Energy Park in Bhubaneswar.

The park was set up under Special Area Demonstration Programme (SADP) of Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) and is directly managed by OREDA.

The park has been divided into distinct activity zones namely Urja, Oriana, Aditya, Mitra, Bhaskar and Ishban which respectively represent the waste to energy resource centre, children’s corner, indoor exhibit gallery, conference room, interactive media centre and office.

Besides, there are several outdoor exhibits which are either live demos or working models of different renewable energy devices which depict their working principles, applicability and a host of other information.

Science & Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda hoped that the agency will successfully complete all the pipeline projects including electrification of 14000 households under ‘Soubhagya’, 1820 numbers of solar drinking water system, 175 irrigation pumps, installation of solar power plant at 29 Kasturaba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and 40 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, 160 kw rooftop solar PV power plant at ST & SC urban hostels, 350 KW rooftop solar PV power plant at different ST & SC School Hostels.

