Bhubaneswar: Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) distributed incense stick manufacturing machines at Badakula village in Ganjam’s Chilika block Friday.

ORMAS—an autonomous body under the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department— distributed 10 incense stick making machines, which have been sponsored by multinational conglomerate ITC Limited, to Bhagyalaxmi Incense Sticks Producing Group.

Chilika MLA Prasanta Kumar Jagadev graced the event as chief guest. ORMAS chief executive Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, deputy director (marketing) Sujoy Kar and senior ITC officials were present on the occasion.

Lauding the efforts of ITC and ORMAS, Jagadev said that the contributions of the agencies will go a long way in empowering the women and would also help making them self-reliant.