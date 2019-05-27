Bantala: Until a month ago, an orphan girl of Talagada village under Bantala police limits in Angul district was happy with her tailoring shop. Her easy going life has changed for the worse since she has been diagnosed with a tumor in her stomach.

Sanju Behera says her life is like a roller-coaster ride. 20 years ago, she lost her father. Her mother predeceased him when Sanju was just a child.

After her mother’s death, her father Loknath Behera brought a stepmother to the house through remarriage and from here onwards, the enjoyment of her childhood days gave way for agony.

The administration somehow got the information and rescued Sanju. She was rehabilitated at VIRD, an NGO. As days passed on, Sanju started realising what life is. She started learning tailoring from Sujata Pradhan, a resident of Nuakheta.

This provided Sanju enough will power to stand on her own. It was in 2013 when her tailor master offered her a job in her tailoring shop. Sanju had to leave the NGO, and has since been working there. Earning Rs 100 a day was just enough to arrange a square of meals for her.

She would think her bad time had become a thing of the past.

A pain in her abdomen left her worried again. Thinking it was due to some gastric problem, she took many medicines but her pain did not subside.

It was when she found the pain unbearable, she went to Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH). An ultrasound there revealed that she has a tumor in her abdomen. The doctors advised her to get it operated at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Being an orphan, she has no one to take care of her and what has been haunting her since when the doctors advised operation is the lack of money.

With each passing day, she feels her pain is getting more severe. Orphan Sanju has requested help from any benevolent person to get her out of her misery.

