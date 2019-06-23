Bhubaneswar: Ten Micro finance Institutions of Odisha contributed Rs 33.31 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund through MFI Network, Odisha State Association for Financial Inclusion Institutions (OSAFII) to restore Fani damages.

Apart from this, the above institutions have distributed relief material of more than Rs 5 Crore to the people in the Fani affected districts. Representatives of companies such as Annapurna Finance Pvt. Ltd., Adhikar Microfinance Pvt. Ltd., Sambandh Finserve Pvt. Ltd., GU Financial Service Pvt. Ltd., Jana Kalyan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd., Sampark Fin Services Pvt. Ltd., Credit Access Grameen, Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd. and Samasta Microfinance Ltd. met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat, Bhubaneswar to donate the financial assistance to help the Fani-affected people.