Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police Monday arrested a youth from Rajasthan who with the help of three others was illegally appearing for the entrance test for admission into Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) by impersonating an original applicant.

The 22-year-old youth, Adrasah Chaudhary alias Ruckey, who was appearing for the exam, is a resident of Naulgarh area in Sikhar district of Rajasthan.

The other accused were identified as Amit Kumar Singh, 30, of Nirisa in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, Amiya Bhusan alias Ajay, 24, of Chapra village under Muffacil police station limits of Saran district in Bihar and Ranit Kumar Beura alias Pintu, 32, of Kampada village under Jagannathprasad police station limits in Gnajam.

Beura has currently been staying in IRC village while Singh has been staying at Kalyani Apartment at Patrapada under Khandagiri police station limits. Both Singh and Beura were employees at a private engineering college on the outskirts of the Capital city.

According to sources, the invigilator on duty in the exam hall at Saraswati Sisu Vidya Mandir, the designated center for the OUAT entrance test, caught Chaudhary who was appearing in the exam by impersonating as Judhistir Mallick of Gop area in Puri Sunday. The invigilator during the checking of admit cards of the candidates in the hall found mismatch between the photo pasted on the admit card and the candidate appearing in the exam.

He later informed the superintendent of the center Sashibhusan Dash who in turn handed over the accused to Khandagiri police.

Later, police busted the gang and arrested other three accused in the matter. They revealed before the police that Beura hatched a plan with the help of Singh who contacted Bhusan in Bihar. Bhusan called Chaudhary who is a 1st year student of National Institute of Ayurved in Rajastan to appear in the exam as Judhistir Mallick. Accordingly, the accused checked into a guest house named Dreams Palace at Ghatikia a few days back.

The accused were reportedly offered Rs 5 lakh for the crime. Police after registering a case (273/19) produced the accused before the court that sent him to judicial custody here Monday.