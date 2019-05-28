Bhubaneswar: Six days after her death, the state government Tuesday put up the outfit of the prominent mountaineer Kalpana Das for display at the State Museum here.

Superintendent of State Museum, Jayanti Rath, said Kalpana had donated the outfit and other equipment during the Foundation Day celebration of the museum in 2017.

She had attempted to climb the Mount Everest in 2004 and 2006 but failed due to bad weather and health condition.

However, the undeterred mountaineer scripted success in reaching the highest mountain peak in the world on May 21, 2008, along with a team of five members from the United States, Canada and Nepal.

During her decade and half-old career, she had trekked many mountains, conquering peaks in Europe, America and Australia, besides India.

However, this year, the first woman mountaineer of Odisha had trouble walking after reaching the peak and took the help of Sherpas to make the descent. By the time they reached the balcony area, her breathing had stopped.

Kalpana, who was a member of a ‘Three Women Expedition’, died while descending from Mt Everest after scaling it for the second time May 23. She succumbed at a location called Balcony, close to the peak of Mount Everest at a height of 8,600 metres.

Meanwhile, the Government of Odisha is working closely with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to bring back her body which would have transported to Base Camp II Tuesday.