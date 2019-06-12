Mumbai: Cricket lovers are in awe of wrecker-in-chief, Jasprit Bumrah. It seems as if Kohli empathises with the opposition batsmen when they are facing the Indian pacer. However, the Indian pacer is not only winning hearts on field but also off field. If reports are to be believed the fast bowler is reportedly dating a famous South Indian actress.

While both of them have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their social media PDA is proof it. Reports suggest that Bumrah and Anupama are head over heels in love with each other.

The two have been liking each other’s posts and adding fuel to this is the factor that Anupama is the only South Indian actress who follows Bumrah on social media.

However, reacting to these rumours, Anupama has cleared all the air and said that they’re just ‘good friends’ and nothing more than that. Anupama, speaking to a popular tabloid, laughed off at these reports and said that it is common for these kinds of rumours these days.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Dipika Pallikal and Dinesh Karthik and many other pairs were linked in the past and these flames turned out to be true. We hope it comes out true for Bumrah and Anupama too.