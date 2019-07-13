Padmapaur: Farmers affiliated to Nayakanidihi cooperative society under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak have not received their payment six months after selling off their paddy. They have started a dharna with poison bottles in hands since Thursday.

Agitating farmers said that even though two days have passed, no officials have come to them to sort out the issue.

Hundreds of farmers had sold off their paddy to the society in February. They have been frequenting to the society to get their payment, but to no avail.

With poison in hands, they warned of committing suicide if their payment is not cleared. They have also locked up the society office.

However, secretary of the society, Narahari Majhi, said Rs 66 lakh is yet to be paid to 155 farmers for 3850 quintals of paddy.

“We have long been frequenting the society unsuccessfully. Nobody is paying heed to our plight,” said farmers like Pitabash Khilar, Krupasindhu Barik, Amiya Nayak, Gadadhar Sahu and Baikuntha Pradhan.

PNN