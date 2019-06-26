Keonjhar: In the wake of media reports about sorry state of Padma Shri award winner Daitari Nayak, also known as Manjhi of Odisha, Collector Ashish Thakare Tuesday explained in a tweeter that Nayak has been provided pension under social security scheme and a ration card under Food Security Act.

The Collector also claimed that Nayak has received assistance under KALIA while a housing unit under INAY was provided to his family in 2014-15. Measures were being taken to provide other facilities, Thakare added.

Media reports have suggested that Daitari who is facing financial hardship intends to return the highest civilian honour Padma Shri awarded to him in 2019.

It was reported that the septuagenarian and his family members were leading a life of penury. He had reportedly said that villagers have been taunting him that he has grown rich after receiving the Padma award. The Award has not helped him in any way, but it has added to his discomfort, he was quoted by media as saying.