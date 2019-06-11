Karachi: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is apparently not happy with the grassy pitch prepared for their World Cup match Wednesday against defending champions Australia at Taunton.

According to a report in the widely circulated ‘Jang’ newspaper here, Sarfaraz after inspecting the pitch at the Taunton ground expressed dissatisfaction about playing on a track which clearly will have bounce, pace and help for the pace bowlers.

Pakistan was bowled out for just 105 runs by West Indies in their opening game at Trent Bridge after being peppered by shorts balls on a bouncy track.

The report quoting ‘Geo News’ said that Sarfaraz has alleged that Pakistan generally get pitches in ICC events that don’t favour their game. He has also said that in contrast India always get pitches events which favour batsmen and their spinners.

This is the first time that Pakistan is playing an ODI at Taunton and it will also be the maiden occasion when Sarfaraz will lead the side against the Australians in an ODI.

When the two sides met in a five-match ODI series in March at the UAE, the national selectors had rested Sarfaraz and five other key players for the rubber in which the green shirts were whitewashed.

Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood however, has been quoted as saying that the players have learnt from their mistakes in the West Indies game and even if the pitch at Taunton had bounce and movement they would try not to repeat those mistakes again.

The former Pakistan all-rounder also said that after the win over England the morale of the Pakistan team was very high and the players were now looking forward to also beating Australia.

Agencies