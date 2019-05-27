Lahore: Three terrorists belonging to the Islamic State (IS) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) militant groups have been arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

According to the information provided Monday by the CTD, separate teams raided whereabouts of the suspected terrorists in DG Khan and Sialkot districts and arrested the three Sunday.

In the first raid, the CTD said it arrested an active member of IS, Mohammad Sadaqat, in DG Khan, some 400-km from Lahore and recovered hand grenades and weapons. It said Sadaqat along with his accomplices wanted to target officials of law enforcement agencies. It said the suspect is being interrogated and his other accomplices in the area will also be arrested.

In the raid in Sialkot, some 130-km from Lahore, two terrorists who were involved in sectarian killings were nabbed Sunday. The CTD said both suspects are members of LeJ and they were involved in killing of some people of Shia sect. Weapons have been recovered from them. They have been shifted to undisclosed location for investigation.

It should be stated here that the CTD last week arrested six members of the banned Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and (LeJ) from different parts of Punjab province for collecting funds for ‘financing terrorism’.

“The CTD of Punjab government in a massive crackdown has arrested six activists of the proscribed organisations from various parts of the province for collecting funds for financing terrorism,” the department said in a statement.

