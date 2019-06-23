New Delhi: One of the aides to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has left Twitter in splits after he posted a picture of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar and captioned it to be that of World Cup winning former Pakistan captain Khan.

Naeem ul Haque, special assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister, on Saturday posted a picture of the Master Blaster and captioned it: “PM Imran Khan 1969.”

PM Imran Khan 1969 pic.twitter.com/uiivAOfszs — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) June 21, 2019

As soon as Haque posted the photo on Twitter, the micro-blogging website broke out with hilarious comments and memes.

One of the Twitter users posted a childhood picture of Virat Kohli and captioned it ‘Inzamam-ul-Haq 1976’, while another posted Imran Khan’s photo and captioned it ‘Sachin Tendulkar, 1988’.

Another user posted a scene from Bollywood movie ‘Lagaan’ and captioned it as ‘Jos Buttler and Ashwin in 1980’.

One of the fans also tweeted a picture of a yawning baby and captioned it as ‘Sarfaraz 1987’.

Another Twitter user posted a photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and said it was former Pakistani cricketer Saeed Anwar.

The goof-up from Haque comes just days after Imran Khan had attributed Rabindranath Tagore’s quote to Khalil Gibran, for which he got massively trolled on Twitter.

Check the tweets:

Sarfaraz 1987 pic.twitter.com/1geaaL8Wpk — پرنس آف ڈھمپ (@The_X2_) June 22, 2019

Former PM Nawaz Sharif 2009 pic.twitter.com/pI08fqwhjY — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 22, 2019

PM Imran Khan with youth icon Bilawal Bhutto pic.twitter.com/rYC5TYYttN — डॉ. परिमल त्रिपाठी aka यारे मोहन ‘इलाहाबादी’ (@GhasPhoosDoctor) June 22, 2019

Sir Donald George Bradman at The Oval,

During a tour of England in 1930 Ashes series. pic.twitter.com/crpfbnSrqL — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 22, 2019

