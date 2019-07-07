Islamabad: From Sarfaraz Ahmed’s mid-game yawn to a news anchor confusing Apple Inc with apples, Pakistan has give us plenty of material to laugh for a lifetime.

The latest in line is a politician, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, who made a terrible gaffe on social media, effectively reducing himself to a joke.

He shared a video from the popular game Grand Theft Auto confusing it with a real life incident. The video features an oil tanker veering into a runway where an aeroplane is about to make its landing. The averts a potential tragedy by lifting off again, missing the oil tanker by a whisker.

Khurram Nawaz shared the video clip on his Twitter profile adding an

“Narrow escape of an aircraft which could have ended in a great disaster. Miraculous save by the pilot’s presence of mind,” he captioned the video.

Narrow escape of an aircraft which could have ended in a great disaster. Miraculous save by the pilot's presence of mind. pic.twitter.com/eB0TltSUBO — Khurram Nawaz Gandapur (@GandapurPAT) July 6, 2019

Unsurprisingly, social media users pounced on the hilarious gaffe by trolling the politician.

“Hello, this is a simulation video. Such things aren’t possible in real life situations. If so the KLM & Panam crash would have been avoided. You should learn about lift,” wrote one user.

Hello, this is a simulation video. Such things aren't possible in real life situations. If so the KLM & Panam crash would have been avoided. You should learn about lift. — Vignesh 🇮🇳 (@CKP_Vignesh) July 6, 2019

“Couldn’t have been possible without the blessing of prophet (GTA5),” wrote another.

Couldn't have been possible without the blessing of prophet (GTA5). — Sakshi Chaudhary ಸಾಕ್ಷಿ ಚೌಧರಿ (@just_to_offend) July 6, 2019

Check out some of the most hilarious responses below:

Lol… Presence of mind or absence of mind? 🤣🤣🤣 — जय श्री राम (@dokaurikaadmi) July 6, 2019

Inko Madhu mausi se milwaao koi. — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) July 6, 2019

Amazing graphics 🙂 but what I’m going to share is real 👇👇 ppl might think is part of movie 🎥 it’s not however this guy is not okay he’s becahra got serious mental issues 😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nmZG2r0Jk5 — Haque (@HAAQ786) July 6, 2019

Whoa, even the flying cameraman avoided the plane this way. And the way those brakes work on the tanker, they should be made a standard in all vehicles across the globe.

Also, the pilot should be given honorary citizenship of Paxtan. — Sugandha Kohli (@sugandhakohli) July 6, 2019

Sir, this is from 'Casino Royale' — Subhash Pais (@Subhash_ati9) July 6, 2019

Khurram Nawaz is a senior leader in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Party.

PNN