Lahore: Mumbai attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and 12 of his close aides have been booked by Pakistani agencies for committing multiple offences of terrorism financing and money laundering through the massive funds collected through charities, as Islamabad faces intense international pressure to disrupt terror groups and curb terror funding.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police of Pakistan said Wednesday that it has registered 23 FIRs under terrorism charges against 13 leaders of JuD in connection with ‘terror financing’ after they detected ‘irrefutable evidence’ against them.

The move comes as the United States, the United Kingdom, France and some other prominent countries voiced concern over Pakistan’s failure to do enough to contain terror funding on its soil.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which placed Pakistan on the grey list in June last year of countries whose domestic laws are considered weak to tackle the challenges of money laundering and terrorism financing, asked the country to complete its action plan against terror funding by October or face action.

The CTD said in a statement, “In its ongoing crackdown against terrorism financing by CTD Punjab Hafiz Saeed of JuD and other leaders booked in cases of terrorism financing.”

The cases have been registered in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan for collection of funds for terrorism financing through assets/properties made and held in the names of Trusts/ Non Profit Organisations (NPO) including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawat ul Irshad Trust, Muaz Bin Jabal Trust, etc, the CTD informed.

It said a large scale investigation launched into financing matters of proscribed organisations JuD and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in connection with implementation of UN Sanctions against these Designated Entities and Persons as directed by the NSC (National Security Committee) in its meeting January 1, 2019 chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for implementing National Action Plan.

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The US declared the LeT as a foreign terrorist organisation in June 2014.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist’, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

The CTD said persons booked under terrorism charges are Saeed, Abdul Rehman Makki (deputy chief of the JuD), MaliK Zafar Iqbal, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yahya Aziz, Muhammad Naeem Sh, Mohsin Bilal, Abdul Raqeeb, Ahmad Daud, Muhammad Ayub, Abdullah Ubaid, Muhammad Ali and Abdul Ghaffar and others.

The CTD said investigations have been launched into matters of JuD, LeT and FIF regarding their holding and use of trusts to raise funds for terrorism financing.

“They made these assets from funds of terrorism financing. They held and used these assets to raise more funds for further terrorism financing. Hence, they committed multiple offences of terrorism financing and money laundering under Anti Terrorism Act 1997. They will be prosecuted in ATCs (Anti Terrorism Courts) for commission of these offences,” the CTD stated.

PTI