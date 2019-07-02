Edgbaston: An old video of a Pakistani man, singing National Anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match in 2018 has gone viral once again and the reason will warm your heart.

The video which has left the internet feeling very emotional; has a man with the Pakistan flag wrapped around his neck, during the 2018 Asia Cup match and singing India’s national anthem.

The video went viral once again after it was shared on Twitter during the India vs England match which took place in Edgbaston yesterday.

The viral video was shared on Twitter by journalist @nailainayat with the caption, “All Pakistanis are Indians today. #ENGVSIND.”

In the video, the man, who identified himself as Adil Taj later in the tweets, can be seen shooting a selfie video as he sings the Indian national anthem with so much energy.

Few people in the background of the video, who had Pakistan’s flag around their shoulders, can also be seen singing the anthem. The moment has left Twitterati feeling all kinds of emotions and many praising the beautiful moment.

While some people praised the man, others cracked hilarious jokes on India and Pakistan’s enmity on the field during cricket matches.