London: Pakistan fans have made their displeasure known on social media ever since the team’s poor show against arch-rivals India in their World Cup encounter in Manchester and a fresh video has surfaced wherein skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been compared to a fat pig.

Sarfaraz was walking in a mall in England with his son on his lap when a fan stopped him and asked why he was looking like a fat pig. The fan then posted the video on social media.

A shameful act by a Pakistani fan with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, this is how we treat our National Heros. Highly condemnable!! 😡 pic.twitter.com/WzAj0RaFI7 — Syed Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) June 21, 2019

This is not the first time when fans have crossed the line and gotten personal with the Pakistan players. In fact, photos of Shoaib Malik, his wife Sania Mirza and Wahab Riaz partying on the eve of the India-Pakistan game started doing the rounds soon after their loss to Virat Kohli and boys June 16.

And while the fans took to social media to ridicule the players, pacer Mohammad Amir had requested them to not use bad words even though they were free to criticise the players.

Taking to Twitter, Amir wrote: “Pls dont use bad words for the players yes u guys can criticise our performance we will bounce back InshAllah we need ur support (sic).”

Shoaib Malik also added his bit on Twitter and wrote: “On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It’s not a nice thing to do.”

Interestingly, the Pakistan Cricket Board had come out with a clarification that the photos of the players dining and partying till late on the eve of the high-voltage clash was actually not from the eve of the game.

“The cricketers did not violate their curfew,” a PCB spokesperson said. “The videos and photographs that went viral (on social media) are from two days before the match. The day before the match against India, all the players were in their hotel rooms by curfew time.”

IANS