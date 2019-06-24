The India versus Pakistan match at the 2019 ICC World Cup arguably generated more buzz, memes and viral footage than any other game of cricket in the history of the sport.

Following India’s 89-run (DLS method) victory over their cross-border neighbours at Old Trafford in Manchester, one particular Pakistani fan became a social media legend when he lambasted the Pakistani cricket team on cameras by saying that the Men in Green were more interested in eating ‘pizzas and burgers’ instead of practicing.

The same fan, an individual named Momin Saqib, has created a stir once again as fresh footage has surfaced featuring him slandering none other than Hindi cinema superstar Saif Ali Khan.

Saif had watched the India vs Pakistan game at the stadium with co-stars of his forthcoming movie ‘Jawaani Janeman’. Momin appears to heckle the actor in the presence of debutant actress Alaia F who was next to Saif. Momin called Saif the Indian cricket team’s water-boy.

SAIF THE REAL TIGER IS HERE 😂😂Momin Saqib You made my day Man 🤣🤣 Umair Tweets यांनी वर पोस्ट केले रविवार, १६ जून, २०१९

Saif, ever so calm and composed, handled the situation very professionally by quietly walking away from the spot.

Momin was condemned by Indian fans on social media for this as many believed that this was taking things a ‘bit too far’.

PNN