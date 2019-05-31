Nottingham: Oshane Thomas took four wickets (4/27) as West Indies skittled Pakistan for their second-lowest World Cup total of 105 at Trent Bridge here Friday. He was well-supported by skipper Jason Holder (3/42) and Andre Russell (2/4) as Pakistan, sent in to bat, were demolished in just 21.4 overs.

For Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman and one drop Babar Azam were the joint top-scorers with 22 each in an abysmal display of batting. The only other batsmen to reach double figures were Wahab Riaz (18) and Mohammad Hafeez (16). Riaz put on 22 for the last wicket – the highest stand of the match — with Mohammad Amir, who made three not out. That helped Pakistan reach the three-figure mark.

Pakistan’s lowest World Cup score was 74, made against England at Adelaide on the way to their only World Cup title in 1992.

“New experience for me, this being my first World Cup,” Thomas told ‘Sky Sports’ at the interval. “I was confident of running in and doing my job. Andre Russell started the job for us, I just followed his footsteps today. Lot of guys tried to mix it up with short balls. I mean, we wanted to execute our plans well.”

Imam ul-Haq was the first batsman to be dismissed, caught behind the wicket by Shai Hope for two off the bowling of left-armer Sheldon Cottrell.

Russell then struck twice in quick succession, bowling opener Fakhar in his first over and having Haris Sohail caught behind off a sharp rising delivery for eight.

Babar was caught by Hope off paceman Thomas to leave Pakistan in deep trouble at 62-4 in the 14th over. Holder removed skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Hasan Ali in the space of nine balls for just three runs.

