Taunton: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in their ICC World Cup match, here Wednesday.

Australia have left out spinner Adma Zampa and replaced him with fast bowler Kane Richardson while Shaun Marsh came in for injured Marcus Stoinis.

Pakistan too have included paceman Shaheen Afridi, leaving out leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson.

Pakistan: Aaron Finch (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir.

PTI