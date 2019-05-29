Islamabad: A Pakistani school teacher has been booked for forcing a primary school student to eat grass as punishment for not learning his lesson.

The incident happened at the Government Primary School in Fatehpur, Lodhran, a small city in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Dawn newspaper reported Wednesday.

The video of the school teacher went viral on social media, showing seven-year-old Kashan being forced to either eat grass or read out the lesson in front of his class fellows.

The video clip shows Kashan failing to read the lesson and instead ending up eating grass after being forced by his teacher – identified as Hamid Raza.

Kashan’s father Mohammad Asghar told the daily that the incident happened two days ago. “The teacher is our relative and we forgive him for his act that he did as a joke,” he said.

District Police Officer Malik Jameel Zafar, however, took notice of the incident and directed the police to investigate the incident.

He ordered strict action if the teacher was found guilty. After the investigation, the police lodged a first information report against Raza.

IANS