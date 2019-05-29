Paradip: Paradip Port has added yet another feather to its cap by successfully handling movement of 30 vessels within 24 hours between 7:30am May 27 and 7:30am May 28.

Port sources said it includes 10 incoming vessels, 9 outgoing vessels, 3 shifting of vessels and 8 shipping support vessels.

This apart, 39 vessels were still awaiting at the anchorage to enter the harbor May 28.

Previous record stood at 27 vessels handled by Paradip Port Trust (PPT) in a period of 24 hours October 15, 2018.

The port is now gearing up to enhance the cargo throughput as it is vying for the coveted top position in the country with a slew of other infrastructure and modernization facilities.

Last fiscal, it clocked 109.27 MMT cargo handling mark and secured second position among the major ports of India. This fiscal, the port has set a target to handle 120 MMT cargo sources said.

