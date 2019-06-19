Private satellite TV channels are expected to abide by the provisions contained in the Programme & Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and rules framed, the advisory said. As per the same, no programme which denigrates children should be aired on TV. Further, programmes meant for children should not contain any bad language or explicit scenes of violence

BHUBANESWAR: An advisory issued by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to private television channels of India to avoid making children perform suggestive and age-inappropriate moves in dance-based reality shows has been largely supported by parents and artistes of the city.

In the advisory the ministry said that the shows in which children in the age bracket of five to 10 years are shown dancing to Hindi dance numbers enact like grown-up actors showing moves which can be termed as “inappropriate dance movements” for their age. While several hugely popular dance reality shows are broadcast on entertainment channels, the advisory does not name any show.

The advisory reminds channels that the provisions of programme and advertising codes prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, prohibit TV networks from telecasting content that denigrates children in any manner.

The guidelines, observed mostly in the breach, state that no child should be cast in a role or situation that is inappropriate to him or her, nor should a child be made to perform or enact scenes or mouth dialogues that are inappropriate for his or her age.

Orisssa POST interacted with artistes of entertainment industry and parents to delve deeper into the subject. A father Rudra Prasanna Rath said, “It is a good step. We need to be careful not to portray children as negative role models. We can thus create a safer world for children.”

Filmmaker Swastik Choudhury said, “Over a period of time, reality shows have gone far away from reality. It is crafted to cater to the sensitivity of consumers. Time and again we are thrown into the emotional pasts of participants and end up with discussions and dialogs during the shows. This robs the seriousness of such platforms.”

“Regarding Kids’ reality shows, I am not sure if the government’s intervention can help. Clarity of thought is important. These shows bend their backs for TRPs. When you have votes to decide on winners – you just spell doom. Art is not a democratically elected outcome. You may stop the age-inappropriate moves in dance, but how would you stop the age-inappropriate corruption of the mind. And who can monitor that?” he added.

Bijaya Biswal, a city based social activist, said, “The directive makes me think about an important question in today’s times : How many films are made in mainstream cinema keeping children in mind? The disparity is real, and since children are commonly exposed to visual media and music through television, it isn’t a surprise that their introduction to dance is through Hindi cinema where sexual objectification is widespread even through dance. Banning them on reality shows is pointless as they are neither the pioneers nor the sole/major contributors in making this a culture among children.”

Director Amartya Bhattacharya said, “I think it’s a good move. I am not being conservative here, but I feel that children perform to very inappropriate songs and perform steps which are quite inappropriate for their age. I think we must keep children away from inappropriate moves which, by no stretch of imagination, adds cultural or artistic value to one’s growing up.” A mother Sangeeta Sahoo said, “Let the kids enjoy their time. We parents and dance teachers are highly ambitious. In many cases, we give our children a lifestyle which is not real and takes their childhood away.”

Arindam Ganguly, OP