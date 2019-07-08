Bhubaneswar: Parents and relatives of the 18-year-old youth, who drowned in a swimming pool on Bhubaneswar Club premises here June 4, Monday staged a sit-in before the Capital police station seeking speedy justice. The youth, identified as Sandeep Sahoo, a resident of Baramunda Housing Board Colony near Dumduma, died while practicing swimming in the pool of the club at Keshari Nagar in Unit-VI area here.

His parents levelled serious charges against the club authorities and demanded the arrest of the club’s caretaker and the person who was in the charge of the swimming pool.

Earlier, Sandeep’s mother had accused Baikuntha Rout, in-charge of the swimming pool, of lying to her. Sandeep used to go for training from 6.30 am to 8.30 am every day and return home by 9 am. However, the undue delay by Sandeep June 4 prompted his mother to contact Rout, who lied to her. Rout told her that Sandeep had not visited the club, the mother of the deceased alleged.

However, later they informed her over phone that he was rescued unconscious from the pool and was taken to Capital Hospital.

She also alleged that Rout pressurized her to tell the doctor that Sandeep had come to the club for the first time.

Police sources said the investigation is in progress and the truth will be come out soon.

On the other hand, the club authorities claimed that Sahoo fell into the pool after he suffered some stroke.