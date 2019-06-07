BHUBANESWAR: After the stupendous success of ‘Made in Odisha’ and ‘Who Killed Bomikhal’, Bhubaneswar Komedians are back with another parody ‘Samachar Hai Ya’. Their latest creation chides national media houses for their negligence towards Odisha.

Several areas of the coastal state were pummeled by extremely severe cyclone Fani May 3. While media houses of the state left no stone unturned in showcasing the severity of the cyclone, national media mostly turned a blind eye.

With 64 confirmed deaths and Rs 9,336 crore estimated loss, the impact of the cyclone was devastating for the state. It affected at least 1.6 crore people. Akash Baghar, who along with Samar Pratap Nayak formed Bhubaneswar Komedians in 2015, feels that big media firms are definitely biased towards covering metro cities.

In the video, group members Akash Baghar and Samar Pratap Nayak have enacted the role of TV anchors for leading media channels. They were seen wearing blindfolds to symbolise the biased coverage of news.

The video comes down hard on news channels, which, on the fateful day, were busy showcasing election debate and stories like ‘Are Hindus easy targets for the left?’, a documentary on Hitler and a gully boy rap for 2019 election among others. Some of the lines in the song were absolutely hilarious.

The video has been liked by 2.3k viewers and had garnered more than 17,000 views so far. Earlier, they had created videos on Bomikhal flyover collapse where they described how corruption and politics led to the collapse of a flyover not once but twice. Akash also said that the group is planning to write and create a bilingual thriller comedy web series soon.