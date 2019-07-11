Champua: Amid allegations about messy healthcare in Keonjhar, a woman patient was allegedly administered expired saline drips at Champua sub-divisional hospital Tuesday.

The incident triggered tension when a relative of the woman patient created a ruckus over the issue.

Reports said Malati Nayak, wife of Mahendra Nayak of Dhaladihi, was admitted to the hospital at 10.30 pm Tuesday.

Doctors Jyotiranjan Mallik and Sujit Kumar Lenka were on duty and prescribed medicines for the patient.

However, it was alleged that a nurse on duty had administered a saline pouch, which was detected as expired by a relative of the patient. The relative drew attention of the hospital staff on duty to the expired saline pouch.

The hospital staff immediately took off the saline pouch and dumped it in the dustbin so as to hide it.

Later, family members of the patient leant about the matter and created a ruckus at the hospital. Police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitating people.

Surprisingly, the expiry date on the carton was 2011, but it was February, 2019 on the saline bottle. A hospital staff said that saline bottles were taken from the store.

It was also alleged that three expired saline drips were administered to two other patients.

Medical officer Dr Karnaram Mohant said the matter will be thoroughly investigated if the saline bottles were taken from the store room or anywhere else and why the staff did not pay heed to expired saline bottles.

Action will be taken after the investigation report, he added.

PNN