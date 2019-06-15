Consultative status for an organisation enables it to actively engage with ECOSOC and its subsidiary bodies, as well as with the UN Secretariat, programmes and agencies

Bhubaneswar: People’s Cultural Centre (PECUC), a voluntary organisation of the state was granted Special Consultative Status by United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in it’s coordination and management meeting June 6.

A letter in this regard from the Acting Chief, NGO Branch, Office of the Intergovernmental Support and Coordination for Sustainable Development, Dept. of Economic and Social Affairs was received by PECUC office here.

PECUC was formed in late 1980s by a group of social activists, professionals from different background, artists and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers to help the children of different slums and outskirt villages of Bhubaneswar and also to provide a platform to the children to explore their potential.