Buguda: A waste dumping yard outside the Minor Irrigation (MI) office on Buddhakhol Road here in Ganjam district has led to a rise in pollution in the area.

This has created resentment among the public and MI officials as the latter said they are unable to work in their office due to the stink from the dumping yard.

The authorities of the Notified Area Council of Buguda established the dumping yard to dump solid wastes collected from households and streets.

The stench from the dumping yard has become unbearable with students and people using the road placing handkerchiefs on their face as they pass through the road. They said the foul smell from the dumping yard increases and wastes flow down the road when it rains in the area.

The people here said they had met Assistant Engineer Achyutananda Patra and the NAC Executive Officer several times demanding shifting of the dumping yard, but their pleas were ignored.

When contacted, Rashmiranjan Dash, the Executive Officer of Buguda NAC, said the problem will be addressed soon.