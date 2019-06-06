Joda: People of Joda drew attention of Champua MLA Minakshi Mohant towards the water problem in Joda municipality during her visit.

Mohant visited various wards Tuesday and took stock of the problems in the area. She held review of the projects and programmes in wards 1, 2 and 6.

With temperatures soaring, people of ward-2 were upset over water problem.

“Even though they have been taking up the issue at the municipal council meetings over last five years, no step has been taken to redress the issue,” local residents alleged.

Unemployment was another issue which was taken up with the MLA.

“Various mining companies are operating in Joda mining circle. They are engaging people from outside the state in their work. Our local youths are unable to get jobs,” they said.

They urged the MLA to take steps in arranging jobs for the local youths.

She was accompanied by BJD workers, members of Joda Bikash Parishad and local truck owners’ association.

However, she told people that the coming civic body polls is in their focus, but assured that she would take steps to supply drinking water in these ward.

Notably, elections to Joda and Barbil municipalities and Champua NAC under the Champua Assembly constituency will be conducted in coming days.

It is said that with elections in mind, the MLA has been reviewing all works in the civic bodies.

PNN