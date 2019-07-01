Dasamantapur: There is a reason that we call dogs as the best friend of a man and Sunday’s incident just substantiates that saying.

A pet dog has reaffirmed the adage in Dasmanthpur area of Koraput district Sunday.

The pet fought with two bears and saved its master’s life.

Budu Muduli (50), a resident of Uparatarala Ghata Gan (Giriligumma panchayat) under this block was on his way to his farmland along with his pet dog Sunday. Hardly had he walked four kilometres from the village, a female bear and its cub suddenly pounced upon Budu.

The animals were eating white ants in an anthill.

Loosing no time, Budu’s dog jumped into the fight and encountered the two wild animals.

The entire area was reverberating with growling and howling that emanated during the fight on a mound.

At that time, a couple – Jaydan Jani and his wife— was busy sowing paddy nearby. As they heard the screams, they rushed to the village and sought support of the villagers.

Some children were playing cricket and the kids along with some other villagers rushed to the spot and rescued Budu who was profusely bleeding from wounds.

By that time, the bears had left. Budu was with his dog struggling to come home.

The villagers arranged an auto rickshaw and sent Budu to Dasmantapur CHC.

Budu’s condition was critical. After preliminary treatment, he was shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Local ranger Kumar Khara said that all possible assistance will be provided to the victim of wild animals’ attacks.

PNN