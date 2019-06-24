Phiringia: The primary health centre (PHC) at Nuapadar panchayat in Kandhamal district has been functioning without doctor for as many as three months, leaving people of three panchayats at the mercy of god.

Three months ago, Dr J Sai Rajat, who was posted at the PHC, was transferred as Phiringia CHC in-charge. Since then no doctor has been appointed in his place. Pharmacist Ranjan Swain is doing stopgap duty instead.

About 6000 people of Jajeshipanga, Dimiriguda and Nuapadar panchayats depend on this PHC for healthcare. Since the PHC is running without a doctor, these people are at the receiving end.

“In case anyone of us falls sick, we are left with no choice but to take our patients to Pulbani DHH, even if it is for common cold,” alleged some villagers. Echoing the sentiment, some others too said that taking patients to Phulbani DHH is not a viable option.

Villagers like Angad Behera, Juguni Kanhar, Bapi Kanhar and many others urged the administration to appoint a doctor at the PHC, but their words seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

However, several attempts to contact the doctor in-charge of Phiringia CHC proved futile.

PNN