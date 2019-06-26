Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol normally stays away from limelight but this time he just cannot help it.

And not for a film but for a picture along with his wife Tanya Deol which is doing the rounds on the internet. Deol shared this photo on his Instagram account with a heat emoji.

The post has received more than 50,000 likes so far.

Thousands of fans have posted sweet messages under the photo, wishing the couple good luck. Tanya is a businesswoman who stays relatively outside the media circus.

Deol married Tanya in 1996 not long after making his debut in the film industry.

They have been together for more than 20 years.

The couple met during a party. One day, Bobby was sitting in an Italian restaurant in Mumbai when a girl passed by him. This girl was none other than Tanya.

Reports also said that, Bobby had to work hard to impress her.

Then one day he took her to the same restaurant and proposed to her by kneeling down on one knee. Tanya said yes and the couple has not looked back since.

On work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in ‘Race 3’.

He will be seen in ‘Housefull 4’ with Akshay Kumar next.

PNN/Agencies