An epic moment during the South Africa versus Bangladesh match at ICC World Cup 2019 is going viral online and it is the best thing you will witness today.

On Sunday, when South Africa’s Faf du Plessis smashed a six at The Oval, a photographer – Ian Kington, managed to catch the ball with just one hand. Ian Kington’s one-handed effort managed to steal the limelight at the stadium and now it is winning hearts over the internet.

People started comparing Ian with Ben Stokes, whose catch at the Cricket World Cup opening game against South Africa was praised as the catch of the century.

Look at the reactions in Twitter:

Looks like @benstokes38 has some competition for incredible catches in the deep! 👏 to this multi-talented #CWC19 photographer! pic.twitter.com/r7EiVbwOEt — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2019

#proteas

Wow! what a catch by that cameraman! Why is he not in the middel of the oval? See that Rabada? That's how you catch a cricket ball — Sivuthu Mandixole (@SivuthuMandixo1) June 2, 2019

And the Award for the best catch goes to Camera Gentleman Mr…………………………………!!! — Ishaq Shaikh (@Ishaqshk) June 2, 2019

Hats off to Ian Kington…incredible catch! — Simon Stacpoole (@simonstacpoole) June 2, 2019