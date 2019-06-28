Keonjhar: His profession is photography. But passion is something that many fear to take up.

Meet Sudarshan Swain, a resident of Bhatta Sahi area in Old Town of Keonjhar, whose is a passionate snake catcher.

Swain is known as a good photographer. He is often seen at cultural programmes and government events in Keonjhar town. He is also found at places where reptiles are seen. He is as good at handling snakes as he is in handling lens.

Whenever a snake is spotted anywhere near a human habitation in this area, people start looking for Swain. Even though not a trained snake catchers, he handles snakes with great skill and leaves them in nearby jungles equally carefully ensuring that no harm is done to the reptiles.

“I have so far caught about five hundred snakes including poisonous ones,” he claims.

As the monsoon has set in, incidents of snake spotting would increase. But people should keep in mind that not all snakes are poisonous. And even the poisonous ones never attack first. They prefer to retreat if they are disturbed. They bite only when they feel threatened. So never cause any harm to snakes as they play an important role in balancing the food chain, he advises people.

“Having Sudarshan Swain in our locality makes us feel secure. Whenever a snake is spotted in our locality, we call him and he not only catches it but also gives us some important tips to avoid snakebite,” a local resident says.

Another resident chips in, “We know him as a good photographer. But his unusual skill makes him dearer to us.”

