Hyderabad: After giving back to back hits, actress Kriti Kharbanda is now all set to impress the audience with comedy movies Housefull 4 and Paagalpanti. The South actress is slowly winning hearts of Hindi audiences with her cute looks and acting skills.

The actress recently shared a couple of pictures in a blue monokini, chilling and relishing during a vacation. Kriti sported a stylish and uniquely designed blue monokini. One picture has the actress in a pool, taking a dip and another picture has her jumping and being snapped at perfect timing. She is currently on a vacation and making the most of it.

She even took to Instagram and captioned, ‘Live in the water, love by the moon!’ Her latest pictures are now turning heads as the monokini looks gorgeous and sexy in this sweltering heat of summer. Not to mention, Kriti looks beautifully flawless wearing it.

The actress has been in the headlines for her relationship with her co-star Pulkit Samrat.