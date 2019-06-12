Mumbai: Naagin actress Mouni Roy is riding high on success after her debut Gold received praises from cinema lovers. It also goes without saying that she is one of the prettiest faces of the small screen.

The ‘Gali Gali’ fame manages to remain in the headlines for some reason or the other. Recently, she was trolled for her plastic surgery during the premiere of Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’.

Once again, Mouni is setting the internet on fire with her latest Instagram pictures. Mouni has shared a black and white picture on her Instagram account.

However, it is the backless dress that has attracted the attention of her fans. In the picture, she can be seen wearing the backless top paired with denim jeans. Adding to it is her sensuous expression that makes the photo even more amazing.

She captioned: “Me, at most times, Shakespeare’s fool.”

While in the second picture she optioned a white off-shoulder shirt and the pictures were clicked by Rahul Jhangiani. Mouni’s contoured face looks gorgeous and the entire portrait photo makes for the perfect shot.

On work front, Muni Roy will be next seen in ‘Brahmastra’ in a negative role which features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead role. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen playing pivotal role in this movie. She will also be seen in ‘Made In China’ with Rajkummar Rao. However, there are two more projects in her kitty.

Notably, Mouni gained fame with KGF song ‘Gali Gali’ followed by her appearance in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and later in John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter.

PNN/Agencies