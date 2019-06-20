Puri: A picture taken inside Mahalaxmi temple’s Jagmohan in Puri Srimandir premises has turned into a web sensation after it was posted on social media.

According to reports, a Patara servitor had taken a selfie while sacred threads were being prepared for the Lords inside the temple. Later, he allegedly uploaded the picture on social media.

The Patara Nijog has suspended the accused servitor after the incident came to fore.

The incident has also been brought to the notice of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

It may be mentioned here that photography inside the temple premises have been barred keeping the security of the temple in mind. That said, every now and then such photographs have surfaced on the web and in a number of such incidents, servitors have been found to have taken the pictures.

SJTA has barred visitors from carrying mobile phones inside the temple, but servitors do carry them. While there are restrictions in place for temple servitors as well, and they are expected to carry only basic feature phones, some of them flout the rule to sneak in camera phones.

