Mumbai: Jackie Shroff’s daughter and heartthrob Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is known for her glamorous pictures on social media. She never shies away from showing off her bold side.

Recently, pictures of Krishna along with her beau Paras Nayal have been going viral on social media platforms. Krishna was seen celebrating her birthday with her beau. Krishna’s boyfriend

Paras took to Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday BEAUTIFUL! Everything is Amazing when you are around ❤️👫 !! @kishushroff” Krishna has often seen with Paras during various parties. The duo has also posed for some fitness photoshoots.

Talking about entering Bollywood, Krishna once said, “When it comes to acting, I have always been very clear from the beginning that it’s not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera.”

Krishna, who is a very private person, added, “I like my own zone and I like being in my own space. I have a couple of friends that I have known for almost 20 years now and it’s just me and them in my own little bubble,” she further added.