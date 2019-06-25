Berlin: Two Eurofighter jets crashed in midair in northern Germany Monday, killing one of the pilots, according to the German air force.

The unarmed warplanes were on an “air combat mission” when they collided near the Laage military base in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the air force’s Team Luftwaffe said on Twitter.

The air force later tweeted that one pilot had been found dead, while the other pilot, who survived, is being treated by emergency services after safely ejecting from the jet, the CNN reported.

The local police said in a statement that the surviving pilot landed in the canopy of a tree, 66 feet from the ground.

Two parachutes were seen over the lake area of Silz and Jabel, a police spokeswoman said.

A third Eurofighter jet was also on the mission and its pilot reported two parachutes at the scene, an official said.

