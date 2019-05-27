Berhampur: The hopes of getting piped supply water through the much-awaited Janibili Mega Project was washed away after pipes connected to supply water burst during a trial session here in Ganjam district Sunday.

“The first integrated water supply system in Berhampur built at a whopping cost of Rs 431 crore, that was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik March 3, 2019 was the only source to supply enough water to the people of the city during the peak summer,” a local said.

“However, the broken pipes have washed away all the hopes of the locals who are in need of water,” he added. A huge quantity of water was seen draining out of the pipes. This has led to resentment among the locals who demanded the officials concerned to take up the repair work immediately and star water supply.

They attributed the breaking of the pipes to substandard work and demanded immediate replacement of the pipes. Acting on the complaint of the residents, the public health engineering department swung into action and officials were spotted replacing the pipes.

The project is a huge relief to the southern Odisha’s prime commercial city which has been battling with drinking water shortage for many years. The project will benefit more than 5,00,000 people in both rural and urban areas of Ganjam district through better access to drinking water.

Apart from Berhampur, the project would cater to the needs of 53 villages in 16 gram panchayats between Janibili and Berhampur. It is estimated that the project would supply 300 lakh litres of water on a daily basis through a pipeline network of 232 kilometres.

A massive water reservoir has been built at Dharakote block’s Janibili. Water from this reservoir will be treated at a purification plant in Jagadalpur in Kukudahandi block and supplied to Berhampur city.

PNN