Khurda: A day after declaration of CHSE Plus II results, at least 29 examinees at Prananath College here, who were reportedly declared unsuccessful in Sanskrit (Arts) paper citing ‘absence in exams’, Saturday approached the institution’s principal seeking rectification of a ‘gaffe’.

According to the examinees, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has enough evidence substantiating the presence of the 29 examinees in the Sanskrit (optional) examinations. “The authorities may confirm our presence at the Sanskrit exam from the footage of the CCTVs installed in the examination centre. Besides, the attendance register of the exam day, a copy of which is also available with the CHSE, may be verified,” said an examinee before approaching the college principal with a memorandum.

After ascertaining their presence at the exam, the CHSE may also go for re-evaluation of the papers, the student added.

Ipsita, who claims to have taken up the exam, says it is unfortunate. “I couldn’t immediately realise that I failed in Sanskrit. I took up the exam. How could they claim that I didn’t? And on the top of it I failed. It’s shocking!”

Another examinee Tusher says, “I don’t know whose fault it is. But, at the end it is the student who has to bear the brunt. Why me? The authorities should immediately take measures and trace the loopholes in the system so as to deliver justice to us.”

Asked, Prananath College Principal Soudamini Das assured the aggrieved students of ensuring expeditious justice. “We’ve sent the answer scripts to CHSE which in turn sent them to Dhenkikot College in Keonjhar for evaluation. I wonder is it the lapse of Dhenkikot College or the council? Anyways, we’ve urged the council to do the needful soon,” Das said.