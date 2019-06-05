Bhubaneswar: In a step towards promoting a greener ecosystem along with creating a pollution-free ambience, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar, carried out a plantation drive on the institute premises on World Environment Day, Wednesday.

“We, at IIT Bhubaneswar, are committed towards building a green campus. We have achieved a fairly good amount of success in this endeavour and we plan to continue it. We aim to create a good sense of social responsibility towards Mother Nature and eco-friendliness among our students through this initiative. Through such initiatives, we would like to set an example before our students and motivate the residents here to contribute to the protection of the environment as active stakeholders, who would like to give back to Nature by contributing to a sustainable ecosystem,” IIT Bhubaneswar director RV Rajakumar said.

He went on to say that the cycling culture adopted by students at IIT Bhubaneswar is a glaring example of the wellness aspect and greener environment. “This initiative, I am sure, would help spread awareness about the importance of growing trees to prevent global warming and reduce pollution,” Rajakumar said.

Different types of saplings were planted during the drive. The plantation saw active participation from the institute members, faculties, staff, their respective families and students. Dean (student affairs) VR Pedireddi and registrar Col (Dr) Subodh Kumar also participated in the drive.