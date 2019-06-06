Bhubaneswar: The procedure of online admissions to Plus II courses at junior colleges began Thursday across Odisha.

According to the notification of Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Odisha, students need to fill the Common Application Form (CAF) through online mode only as offline applications will not be accepted this year. The online process will continue till June 20.

The students have been advised to visit the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) – http://www.samsodisha.gov.in/ to submit the online application.

The students can pay the application fee through online method only and take a print out of application form and payment receipt.

The online registration will be through an OTP (One Time Password) process for which, students are to give their mobile numbers and email addresses.

Students can submit print copies of online applied CAF at any SAMS Resource Center (Higher Secondary School) along with supporting documents till 11:45pm, June 20.

The merit list of the first selection will release at 11:00am, June 26. The admission process for the selected students from the first list will commence from June 28 and continue till July 2.

Similarly, the merit list of the second selection will be out July 28, the admission process for which will be held between July 9 and July 11.

According to the notification, the whole admission process will be completed by July 23 and the classes for Class XI (First year) will begin from July 24.

PNN